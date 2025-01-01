Menu
2015 Honda Civic

107,418 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

LX FINANCING AVAILABLE

13078453

2015 Honda Civic

LX FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F46FH034511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2015 Honda Civic