$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Jeep Wrangler
BLOWOUT SALE UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 NAVI,BLUETOOTH,LOADED! WARRNTY!
2015 Jeep Wrangler
BLOWOUT SALE UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 NAVI,BLUETOOTH,LOADED! WARRNTY!
Location
SK Automarket
19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1
604-533-1310
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,475KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEGXFL600577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 28214
- Mileage 172,475 KM
Vehicle Description
CALL OR TEXT REG @ 6-0-4-9-9-9-0-2-5-1 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.
VERY NICE JEEP UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 WITH TONS OF OPTIONS. BLUETOOTH AND NAVIGATION TO NAME A COUPLE. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. BRAKES ON THE FRONT HAVE 80% REMAINING AND THE REAR BRAKES HAVE 90% REMAINING. TIRES HAVE TONS OF LIFE LEFT ON THEM. IT'S GOOD TO GO.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.
We are a family owned and operated business for 40 years. Since 1983 we have been committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future. Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 8 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
VERY NICE JEEP UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 WITH TONS OF OPTIONS. BLUETOOTH AND NAVIGATION TO NAME A COUPLE. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. BRAKES ON THE FRONT HAVE 80% REMAINING AND THE REAR BRAKES HAVE 90% REMAINING. TIRES HAVE TONS OF LIFE LEFT ON THEM. IT'S GOOD TO GO.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.
We are a family owned and operated business for 40 years. Since 1983 we have been committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future. Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 8 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SK Automarket
2015 Jeep Wrangler BLOWOUT SALE UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 NAVI,BLUETOOTH,LOADED! WARRNTY! 172,475 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Malibu CARPLAY, EASY FINANCING & GUARANTEED APPROVAL, FULLY INSPECTED 69,000 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A3 2.0T PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO NAVI INSPECTED GREAT FINANCING AND WARRANTY! 87,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email SK Automarket
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket
19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1
Call Dealer
604-533-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
SK Automarket
604-533-1310
2015 Jeep Wrangler