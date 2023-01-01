2015 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $18,850 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9450505

9450505 Stock #: R4889

R4889 VIN: JF2SJCNC4FH444889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R4889

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

