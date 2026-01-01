$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi A8
L 4.0T V8 Biturbo *Executive Pkg, Rear Multimedia*
2016 Audi A8
L 4.0T V8 Biturbo *Executive Pkg, Rear Multimedia*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Nougat Brown Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,197 KM
Vehicle Description
- V8 Biturbo Engine: 4.0L FSI engine delivering an exhilarating 331 kW / 450 hp.
- Quattro All-Wheel Drive: Legendary traction paired with an 8-speed automatic Tiptronic transmission.
- Adaptive Air Suspension: 4-corner electronic shock absorption for a cloud-like ride.
- Valcona Leather Sport Seats: Power-adjustable front seats with memory, ventilation, and massage functions.
- Heated Elements: Heated front and rear seats alongside a heated leather steering wheel.
- Executive Package: Power roll-up sunshades for rear windows, vanity mirrors, and additional rear reading lights.
- Atmosphere: Ambient interior lighting, Vavona wood decorative inserts, and a power solar sunroof.
- Four-Zone Climate: Climatronic system featuring a second evaporator and heating unit for rear passengers.
- BOSE Premium Audio: Immersive studio-quality sound throughout the cabin.
- Rear Multimedia: Dedicated entertainment interface for rear-seat passengers.
- Head-Up Display: Crucial driving data projected directly onto the windshield.
- Active Noise Cancellation: A whisper-quiet cabin that seals out the outside world.
- 360-Degree Vision: Front, rear, and dual side-view camera systems.
- Driver Assist Suite: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist Plus, and Lane Keeping System.
- LED Illumination: High-beam assistant daytime running lights, and distinctive LED rear lamps.
- Keyless Entry & Go: Seamless access with power trunk closing and power door latching.
- 20" Audi Sport Wheels: Striking visual presence wrapped in high-performance all-season tires.
- Canadian Enhancement Package: Tailored specifically for optimal northern climate performance.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
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