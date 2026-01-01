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<div><strong>EXPERIENCE PURE SOPHISTICATION: 2016 AUDI A8 L SPORT QUATTRO</strong></div><div>Elevate your daily drive with this local, accident-free masterpiece of German engineering. Draped in stunning <strong>Glacier White Metallic</strong> and paired with a rich <strong>Nougat Brown Valcona leather</strong> interior, this long-wheelbase flagship sedan blends commanding performance with first-class luxury.</div><div> </div><div><strong>Performance & Handling</strong></div><ul><li><strong>V8 Biturbo Engine</strong>: 4.0L FSI engine delivering an exhilarating 331 kW / 450 hp.</li><li><strong>Quattro All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Legendary traction paired with an 8-speed automatic Tiptronic transmission.</li><li><strong>Adaptive Air Suspension</strong>: 4-corner electronic shock absorption for a cloud-like ride.</li></ul><div> </div><div><strong>Executive Comfort & Interior</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Valcona Leather Sport Seats</strong>: Power-adjustable front seats with memory, ventilation, and massage functions.</li><li><strong>Heated Elements</strong>: Heated front and rear seats alongside a heated leather steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Executive Package</strong>: Power roll-up sunshades for rear windows, vanity mirrors, and additional rear reading lights.</li><li><strong>Atmosphere</strong>: Ambient interior lighting, Vavona wood decorative inserts, and a power solar sunroof.</li><li><strong>Four-Zone Climate</strong>: Climatronic system featuring a second evaporator and heating unit for rear passengers.</li></ul><div> </div><div><strong>Next-Gen Technology & Sound</strong></div><ul><li><strong>BOSE Premium Audio</strong>: Immersive studio-quality sound throughout the cabin.</li><li><strong>Rear Multimedia</strong>: Dedicated entertainment interface for rear-seat passengers.</li><li><strong>Head-Up Display</strong>: Crucial driving data projected directly onto the windshield.</li><li><strong>Active Noise Cancellation</strong>: A whisper-quiet cabin that seals out the outside world.</li></ul><div> </div><div><strong>Advanced Safety & Driver Assistance</strong></div><ul><li><strong>360-Degree Vision</strong>: Front, rear, and dual side-view camera systems.</li><li><strong>Driver Assist Suite</strong>: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist Plus, and Lane Keeping System.</li><li><strong>LED Illumination</strong>: High-beam assistant daytime running lights, and distinctive LED rear lamps.</li></ul><div> </div><div><strong>Premium Conveniences</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Go</strong>: Seamless access with power trunk closing and power door latching.</li><li><strong>20 Audi Sport Wheels</strong>: Striking visual presence wrapped in high-performance all-season tires.</li><li><strong>Canadian Enhancement Package</strong>: Tailored specifically for optimal northern climate performance.</li></ul><div><em>This pristine, non-smoker luxury sedan is fully inspected and ready for its next custodian.</em></div><div><strong>Visit our showroom today for an exclusive viewing and test drive.</strong></div><p> </p><p> </p><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p>

2016 Audi A8

55,197 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Audi A8

L 4.0T V8 Biturbo *Executive Pkg, Rear Multimedia*

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14135458

2016 Audi A8

L 4.0T V8 Biturbo *Executive Pkg, Rear Multimedia*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,197KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAU43AFD4GN008153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,197 KM

Vehicle Description

EXPERIENCE PURE SOPHISTICATION: 2016 AUDI A8 L SPORT QUATTROElevate your daily drive with this local, accident-free masterpiece of German engineering. Draped in stunning Glacier White Metallic and paired with a rich Nougat Brown Valcona leather interior, this long-wheelbase flagship sedan blends commanding performance with first-class luxury. Performance & Handling
  • V8 Biturbo Engine: 4.0L FSI engine delivering an exhilarating 331 kW / 450 hp.
  • Quattro All-Wheel Drive: Legendary traction paired with an 8-speed automatic Tiptronic transmission.
  • Adaptive Air Suspension: 4-corner electronic shock absorption for a cloud-like ride.
 Executive Comfort & Interior
  • Valcona Leather Sport Seats: Power-adjustable front seats with memory, ventilation, and massage functions.
  • Heated Elements: Heated front and rear seats alongside a heated leather steering wheel.
  • Executive Package: Power roll-up sunshades for rear windows, vanity mirrors, and additional rear reading lights.
  • Atmosphere: Ambient interior lighting, Vavona wood decorative inserts, and a power solar sunroof.
  • Four-Zone Climate: Climatronic system featuring a second evaporator and heating unit for rear passengers.
 Next-Gen Technology & Sound
  • BOSE Premium Audio: Immersive studio-quality sound throughout the cabin.
  • Rear Multimedia: Dedicated entertainment interface for rear-seat passengers.
  • Head-Up Display: Crucial driving data projected directly onto the windshield.
  • Active Noise Cancellation: A whisper-quiet cabin that seals out the outside world.
 Advanced Safety & Driver Assistance
  • 360-Degree Vision: Front, rear, and dual side-view camera systems.
  • Driver Assist Suite: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist Plus, and Lane Keeping System.
  • LED Illumination: High-beam assistant daytime running lights, and distinctive LED rear lamps.
 Premium Conveniences
  • Keyless Entry & Go: Seamless access with power trunk closing and power door latching.
  • 20" Audi Sport Wheels: Striking visual presence wrapped in high-performance all-season tires.
  • Canadian Enhancement Package: Tailored specifically for optimal northern climate performance.
This pristine, non-smoker luxury sedan is fully inspected and ready for its next custodian.Visit our showroom today for an exclusive viewing and test drive.

 

 

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

-NONWL
2Y2Y
3FR
5TW
6NN
9WP
PCU
RZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2016 Audi A8