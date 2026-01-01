$12,490+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
2016 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
$12,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # AABC194A
- Mileage 121,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Dodge Journey R/T AWD in Bright Whitea versatile and well-equipped SUV that offers space, comfort, and all-wheel-drive confidence. With 121,918 km, this Journey R/T is a great option for families or anyone needing extra room without sacrificing value.
Powered by a strong V6 engine and paired with AWD, this Journey delivers confident performance in all weather conditions. The R/T trim adds a sportier edge with distinctive styling, upgraded wheels, and a more refined driving feel.
Inside, youll find a spacious cabin with leather seating, heated front seats, and a power drivers seat for added comfort. The infotainment system features a large touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel controls, and a premium sound system. With available third-row seating and ample cargo space, the Journey is built to handle both passengers and gear with ease.
Safety and convenience features include a backup camera, rear parking sensors, keyless entry with push-button start, and dual-zone climate controlmaking every drive more enjoyable and stress-free.
Practical, capable, and well-equipped, the 2016 Dodge Journey R/T AWD offers excellent value in a family-friendly SUV.
$995 Finance fee plus applicable taxes.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome.
Dealer #D50184.
