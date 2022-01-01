Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,850

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

GLC 300

GLC 300

Location

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8092405
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9GF068557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!   To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572     

Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information     

Doc fee: $695

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

