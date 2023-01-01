Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p>

2017 Chevrolet Trax

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LS

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1700254236
  2. 1700254242
  3. 1700254246
  4. 1700254251
  5. 1700254256
  6. 1700254261
  7. 1700254266
  8. 1700254271
  9. 1700254276
  10. 1700254280
  11. 1700254285
  12. 1700254291
  13. 1700254296
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJNSB9HL276057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R6057
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LS for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LS 63,000 KM $15,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr RS w/2LT for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr RS w/2LT 87,000 KM $29,850 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness CVT for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness CVT 10,000 KM SOLD + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Trax