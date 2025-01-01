$7,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES AUTOMATIC
Location
AutoAgents
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
613-909-3884
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,918KM
VIN ML32A3HJ3HH005536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ESa smart and efficient subcompact hatchback designed for budget-conscious drivers who value practicality and economy. With 168,918 km, this Mirage is a dependable choice for everyday commuting and city driving.
Powered by a fuel-sipping 1.2L 3-cylinder engine, the Mirage delivers exceptional fuel economy, helping you go farther on every tank. Its compact size makes it incredibly easy to maneuver and park, especially in tight urban spaces.
Inside, the Mirage ES features a clean and functional interior with comfortable cloth seating and all the essentials, including air conditioning, power windows, keyless entry, and a 140-watt audio system with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming.
Safety features include a rearview camera, ABS, stability control, and multiple airbags, offering peace of mind whether you're running errands or taking a weekend trip.
If you're looking for a reliable, low-maintenance vehicle with excellent fuel efficiency and a compact footprint, the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES is a smart pick.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage