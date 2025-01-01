Menu
Introducing the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ESa smart and efficient subcompact hatchback designed for budget-conscious drivers who value practicality and economy. With 168,918 km, this Mirage is a dependable choice for everyday commuting and city driving.

Powered by a fuel-sipping 1.2L 3-cylinder engine, the Mirage delivers exceptional fuel economy, helping you go farther on every tank. Its compact size makes it incredibly easy to maneuver and park, especially in tight urban spaces.

Inside, the Mirage ES features a clean and functional interior with comfortable cloth seating and all the essentials, including air conditioning, power windows, keyless entry, and a 140-watt audio system with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming.

Safety features include a rearview camera, ABS, stability control, and multiple airbags, offering peace of mind whether youre running errands or taking a weekend trip.

If youre looking for a reliable, low-maintenance vehicle with excellent fuel efficiency and a compact footprint, the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES is a smart pick.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

168,918 KM

Details Description

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES AUTOMATIC

12513919

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES AUTOMATIC

Location

AutoAgents

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,918KM
VIN ML32A3HJ3HH005536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage