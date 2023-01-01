Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,850

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg

Location

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10099209
  • Stock #: R5506
  • VIN: JF2SJEMC0HH515506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R5506
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

