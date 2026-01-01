2018 BMW 5 Series

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<div><strong>THE PINNACLE OF V8 PERFORMANCE: 2018 BMW M550i xDrive</strong></div><div>Presenting an exceptional opportunity to own a meticulously curated, <strong>local, no-accident</strong> 2018 BMW M550i xDrive. Striking the perfect balance between executive luxury and track-bred dynamics, this elite sports sedan is a masterclass in engineering. Beneath its elegant lines lies a 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 generating 455 horsepower, launching you from 0–100 km/h in a blistering 3.9 seconds.</div><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Core Engine Performance</strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Horsepower</strong>: <strong>456 hp</strong> @ 5,500 – 6,000 rpm</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Torque</strong>: <strong>480 lb-ft</strong> @ 1,800 – 4,750 rpm</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Acceleration (0-60 mph)</strong>: <strong>3.9 seconds</strong></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Technical Specifications</strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Engine Type</strong>: Twin-turbocharged and intercooled V8, aluminum block and heads</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Displacement</strong>: 4,395 cc (4.4L / 268 cu in)</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Valvetrain</strong>: Double Overhead Cam (DOHC), 4 valves per cylinder (32 valves total)</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Turbocharging</strong>: Two twin-scroll turbochargers nestled inside the V of the engine</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Fuel Delivery</strong>: High Precision Direct Injection</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Engine Management</strong>: Valvetrain fully variable valve lift (Valvetronic) and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing</li></ul><div>THE VISUAL SPECIFICATION</div><ul><li><strong>Exterior</strong>: Finished in iconic <strong>Alpine White III (Paint Code 300)</strong>. This crisp, non-metallic gloss finish perfectly accents the aggressive contours of the <strong>M Aerodynamics Package</strong>, <strong>M Rear Spoiler</strong>, and <strong>Individual High-Gloss Satin Chrome</strong> shadowline trim.</li><li><strong>Interior</strong>: Draped in ultra-premium, ultra-soft <strong>Exclusive Nappa Black Leather (Option Code LZFK)</strong>. The cabin is framed by an <strong>Individual Anthracite Roof-Lining</strong>, creating a focused, high-end cockpit environment.</li></ul><div>PERFORMANCE & HANDLING INTEGRATION</div><div>Engineered by BMWs M Division, this executive ballistic missile commands the tarmac with absolute precision:</div><ul><li><strong>Sport Automatic Transmission</strong> paired with intelligent xDrive All-Wheel Drive.</li><li><strong>Adaptive M Suspension</strong> for dynamic real-time chassis dampening.</li><li><strong>M Sport brakes</strong> providing massive, fade-free stopping power behind the wheels.</li></ul><div> </div><div>FIRST-CLASS LUXURY & CABIN COMFORT</div><div>Every conceivable comfort option was ticked from the factory, making the cabin a sanctuary of modern luxury:</div><ul><li><strong>Executive Seating</strong>: Electrically adjustable Comfort Seats featuring <strong>Active Ventilation (Cooling)</strong>, <strong>Massage Functions</strong>, and multi-stage heating for both front and rear passengers.</li><li><strong>Atmosphere Control</strong>: <strong>4-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong> paired with the <strong>Ambient Air Package</strong> for custom interior fragrancing and air ionization.</li><li><strong>Elite Craftsmanship</strong>: <strong>Soft-Close Automatic Doors</strong>, a power <strong>Glass Sunroof</strong>, power <strong>Rear Sunblinds</strong>, and customizable <strong>Ambient Lighting</strong>.</li></ul><div>EXECUTIVE TECHNOLOGY & CONVENIENCE</div><ul><li><strong>Infotainment & Audio</strong>: <strong>Navigation System Professional</strong> driven by iDrive, paired with a premium <strong>Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System</strong> and active <strong>ConnectedDrive Services</strong>.</li><li><strong>Driver Displays</strong>: High-definition <strong>Head-Up Display (HUD)</strong> projecting vital speed and navigation telemetry directly onto the windshield.</li><li><strong>Driver Assistance</strong>: <strong>Driving Assistant</strong> safety suite, <strong>Adaptive LED Headlights</strong>, and <strong>Parking Assistant Plus</strong> (featuring a 360-degree surround-view camera system).</li><li><strong>Daily Utility</strong>: <strong>Comfort Access</strong> keyless entry, <strong>Automatic Tailgate Operation</strong>, and an <strong>Integrated Universal Remote Control</strong> (Garage Door Opener).</li></ul><div>VEHICLE CONDITION & PEDIGREE</div><ul><li><strong>Status</strong>: Local vehicle, 100% clean history with <strong>No Accidents</strong></li></ul><p> </p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p><br><br></p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p><br><br></p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p><br><br></p><p>19987 Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2</p><p><br><br></p><p>Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!</p><p><br><br></p><p>VSA Dealer # 31259</p><p> </p>

2018 BMW 5 Series

99,850 KM

Details Description Features

$39,895

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i AWD Local, No Accidents M Aero Pkg M Sport

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14143384

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i AWD Local, No Accidents M Aero Pkg M Sport

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAJB9C50JB287191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White III
  • Interior Colour Nappa Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,850 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PINNACLE OF V8 PERFORMANCE: 2018 BMW M550i xDrivePresenting an exceptional opportunity to own a meticulously curated, local, no-accident 2018 BMW M550i xDrive. Striking the perfect balance between executive luxury and track-bred dynamics, this elite sports sedan is a masterclass in engineering. Beneath its elegant lines lies a 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 generating 455 horsepower, launching you from 0–100 km/h in a blistering 3.9 seconds.

Core Engine Performance

  • Horsepower: 456 hp @ 5,500 – 6,000 rpm
  • Torque: 480 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 4,750 rpm
  • Acceleration (0-60 mph): 3.9 seconds

Technical Specifications

  • Engine Type: Twin-turbocharged and intercooled V8, aluminum block and heads
  • Displacement: 4,395 cc (4.4L / 268 cu in)
  • Valvetrain: Double Overhead Cam (DOHC), 4 valves per cylinder (32 valves total)
  • Turbocharging: Two twin-scroll turbochargers nestled inside the "V" of the engine
  • Fuel Delivery: High Precision Direct Injection
  • Engine Management: Valvetrain fully variable valve lift (Valvetronic) and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing
THE VISUAL SPECIFICATION
  • Exterior: Finished in iconic Alpine White III (Paint Code 300). This crisp, non-metallic gloss finish perfectly accents the aggressive contours of the M Aerodynamics Package, M Rear Spoiler, and Individual High-Gloss Satin Chrome shadowline trim.
  • Interior: Draped in ultra-premium, ultra-soft Exclusive Nappa Black Leather (Option Code LZFK). The cabin is framed by an Individual Anthracite Roof-Lining, creating a focused, high-end cockpit environment.
PERFORMANCE & HANDLING INTEGRATIONEngineered by BMW's M Division, this executive ballistic missile commands the tarmac with absolute precision:
  • Sport Automatic Transmission paired with intelligent xDrive All-Wheel Drive.
  • Adaptive M Suspension for dynamic real-time chassis dampening.
  • M Sport brakes providing massive, fade-free stopping power behind the wheels.
 FIRST-CLASS LUXURY & CABIN COMFORTEvery conceivable comfort option was ticked from the factory, making the cabin a sanctuary of modern luxury:
  • Executive Seating: Electrically adjustable Comfort Seats featuring Active Ventilation (Cooling), Massage Functions, and multi-stage heating for both front and rear passengers.
  • Atmosphere Control: 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control paired with the Ambient Air Package for custom interior fragrancing and air ionization.
  • Elite Craftsmanship: Soft-Close Automatic Doors, a power Glass Sunroof, power Rear Sunblinds, and customizable Ambient Lighting.
EXECUTIVE TECHNOLOGY & CONVENIENCE
  • Infotainment & Audio: Navigation System Professional driven by iDrive, paired with a premium Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System and active ConnectedDrive Services.
  • Driver Displays: High-definition Head-Up Display (HUD) projecting vital speed and navigation telemetry directly onto the windshield.
  • Driver Assistance: Driving Assistant safety suite, Adaptive LED Headlights, and Parking Assistant Plus (featuring a 360-degree surround-view camera system).
  • Daily Utility: Comfort Access keyless entry, Automatic Tailgate Operation, and an Integrated Universal Remote Control (Garage Door Opener).
VEHICLE CONDITION & PEDIGREE
  • Status: Local vehicle, 100% clean history with No Accidents

 

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.



For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/



Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227



19987 Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2



Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!



VSA Dealer # 31259

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

2VW
300
456
4ML
4NM
776
LZFK
Z1Q

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$39,895

+ taxes & licensing>

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604-510-7227

2018 BMW 5 Series