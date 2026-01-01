$39,895+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 5 Series
M550i AWD Local, No Accidents M Aero Pkg M Sport
2018 BMW 5 Series
M550i AWD Local, No Accidents M Aero Pkg M Sport
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$39,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White III
- Interior Colour Nappa Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Core Engine Performance
- Horsepower: 456 hp @ 5,500 – 6,000 rpm
- Torque: 480 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 4,750 rpm
- Acceleration (0-60 mph): 3.9 seconds
Technical Specifications
- Engine Type: Twin-turbocharged and intercooled V8, aluminum block and heads
- Displacement: 4,395 cc (4.4L / 268 cu in)
- Valvetrain: Double Overhead Cam (DOHC), 4 valves per cylinder (32 valves total)
- Turbocharging: Two twin-scroll turbochargers nestled inside the "V" of the engine
- Fuel Delivery: High Precision Direct Injection
- Engine Management: Valvetrain fully variable valve lift (Valvetronic) and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing
- Exterior: Finished in iconic Alpine White III (Paint Code 300). This crisp, non-metallic gloss finish perfectly accents the aggressive contours of the M Aerodynamics Package, M Rear Spoiler, and Individual High-Gloss Satin Chrome shadowline trim.
- Interior: Draped in ultra-premium, ultra-soft Exclusive Nappa Black Leather (Option Code LZFK). The cabin is framed by an Individual Anthracite Roof-Lining, creating a focused, high-end cockpit environment.
- Sport Automatic Transmission paired with intelligent xDrive All-Wheel Drive.
- Adaptive M Suspension for dynamic real-time chassis dampening.
- M Sport brakes providing massive, fade-free stopping power behind the wheels.
- Executive Seating: Electrically adjustable Comfort Seats featuring Active Ventilation (Cooling), Massage Functions, and multi-stage heating for both front and rear passengers.
- Atmosphere Control: 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control paired with the Ambient Air Package for custom interior fragrancing and air ionization.
- Elite Craftsmanship: Soft-Close Automatic Doors, a power Glass Sunroof, power Rear Sunblinds, and customizable Ambient Lighting.
- Infotainment & Audio: Navigation System Professional driven by iDrive, paired with a premium Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System and active ConnectedDrive Services.
- Driver Displays: High-definition Head-Up Display (HUD) projecting vital speed and navigation telemetry directly onto the windshield.
- Driver Assistance: Driving Assistant safety suite, Adaptive LED Headlights, and Parking Assistant Plus (featuring a 360-degree surround-view camera system).
- Daily Utility: Comfort Access keyless entry, Automatic Tailgate Operation, and an Integrated Universal Remote Control (Garage Door Opener).
- Status: Local vehicle, 100% clean history with No Accidents
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2
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VSA Dealer # 31259
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