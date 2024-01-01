$59,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
Raptor 4WD HO 3.5L SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM CARBON PKG
2018 Ford F-150
Raptor 4WD HO 3.5L SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM CARBON PKG
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
126,860KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1RG3JFA11295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15069
- Mileage 126,860 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF HUD FOX LIFTED 73,897 KM $94,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Z71 LB DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF BDS LIFTED FUELS 166,886 KM $72,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4WD 5.7L HEMI PWR SEAT CAMERA ALPINE SD 194,964 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2018 Ford F-150