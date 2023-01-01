$72,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-550
XLT Crew Cab 4WD *54,000 Kms, Power Group, Keyless
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9982598
- Stock #: RT1337
- VIN: 1FD0W5HY1JEB32562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 54,768 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Super Rare... 2018 Ford F550 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 12Ft Flat Deck v10 Gas.... This F550 XLT Flat Deck is a must see... Very Very Clean inside & Out... Full Power Group, Cloth Interior, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Running Boards, Keyless Entry, Up Fitter Switches, Wheel Simulators, Brake Controller, Light Pkg... and much much more.... This Flat Deck is a must see...
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
