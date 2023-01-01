Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-550

54,768 KM

Details Description Features

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

XLT Crew Cab 4WD *54,000 Kms, Power Group, Keyless

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-550

XLT Crew Cab 4WD *54,000 Kms, Power Group, Keyless

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1684905254
  2. 1684905255
  3. 1684905255
  4. 1684905255
  5. 1684905256
  6. 1684905255
  7. 1684905255
  8. 1684905255
  9. 1684905256
  10. 1684905253
  11. 1684905255
  12. 1684905256
  13. 1684905255
  14. 1684905256
  15. 1684905256
  16. 1684905256
  17. 1684905256
  18. 1684905255
  19. 1684905255
  20. 1684905254
  21. 1684905255
  22. 1684905256
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982598
  • Stock #: RT1337
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HY1JEB32562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 54,768 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Super Rare... 2018 Ford F550 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 12Ft Flat Deck v10 Gas.... This F550 XLT Flat Deck is a must see... Very Very Clean inside & Out... Full Power Group, Cloth Interior, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Running Boards, Keyless Entry, Up Fitter Switches, Wheel Simulators, Brake Controller, Light Pkg... and much much more.... This Flat Deck is a must see...

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2018 Ford F-550 XLT ...
 54,768 KM
$72,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Challenge...
 8,474 KM
$79,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 22,217 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory