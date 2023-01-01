2018 Ford F-550

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 7 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9982598

9982598 Stock #: RT1337

RT1337 VIN: 1FD0W5HY1JEB32562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 54,768 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.