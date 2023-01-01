Menu
2018 RAM 2500

88,336 KM

Details

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT 4x4 Crew, One Owner, BC Truck, New A/T Tires!

2018 RAM 2500

SLT 4x4 Crew, One Owner, BC Truck, New A/T Tires!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9506278
  • Stock #: B3857(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C6TR5DT8JG184046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local BC Truck with No Accident Claims and Only 88,336 Kms!! Brand New All Terrain Tires with Snowflake Just Installed..

 

2018 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT, Crew Cab, 6.4 Ft Box, 5.7L V8 Hemi, Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Box Liner, Fog Lights and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 88,336 Kms..   

 

!!!  NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $38,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3857.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

