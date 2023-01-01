$38,900+ tax & licensing
604-533-3400
2018 RAM 2500
SLT 4x4 Crew, One Owner, BC Truck, New A/T Tires!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,900
- Listing ID: 9506278
- Stock #: B3857(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C6TR5DT8JG184046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local BC Truck with No Accident Claims and Only 88,336 Kms!! Brand New All Terrain Tires with Snowflake Just Installed..
2018 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT, Crew Cab, 6.4 Ft Box, 5.7L V8 Hemi, Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Box Liner, Fog Lights and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 88,336 Kms..
!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $38,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3857..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
