$19,850+ tax & licensing
$19,850
+ taxes & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2018 Subaru Outback
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9060319
- Stock #: R3598
- VIN: 4S4BSDAC8J3353598
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
