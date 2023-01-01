$50,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT Z71 LB 4WD DIESEL PWR LEATHER HEATED CAMERA
Location
VIN 1GC1KSEY1KF115335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14706
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
