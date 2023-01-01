Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

206,141 KM

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Z71 LB 4WD DIESEL PWR LEATHER HEATED CAMERA

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Z71 LB 4WD DIESEL PWR LEATHER HEATED CAMERA

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

206,141KM
Used
VIN 1GC1KSEY1KF115335

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14706
  • Mileage 206,141 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

604-909-2268
$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500