2019 RAM 3500

71,366 KM

$79,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500

Laramie SPORT 4WD DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF CAMRA TUNED

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie SPORT 4WD DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF CAMRA TUNED

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

71,366KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3EL7KG528406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15033-155
  • Mileage 71,366 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4
Exterior Color: Billet Metallic
Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Leatherfaced front vented front bucket seats
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I6 turbocharged diesel engine Transmission: 6speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist System
Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Class V hitch receiver
Remote start system
Trailer Brake Control
Security alarm
Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Remote proximity keyless entry
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Electronic shiftonthefly transfer case
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Antispin differential rear axle
Electronic Stability Control
Remote keyless entry
INTERIOR FEATURES
Uconnect 4 with 8.4inch display
Leatherfaced front vented 40/20/40 bench seat
7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Billet Metallic $245
Leatherfaced front vented front bucket seats $1,400
Fulllength upgraded floor console
Customer Preferred Package 2HH
Towing Technology Group $1,600
Bright, power, tow spotter mirrors with memory
Exterior mirrors with memory settings
Power, convex auxiliary exterior mirrors
Centre highmounted stop lamp with camera
Mirrormounted auxiliary reverse lamps
Surround View Camera System
Trailer reverse guidance
Safety Group $2,000
Bright, power, tow spotter mirrors with memory
Rainsensing windshield wipers
Exterior mirrors with memory settings
Power, convex auxiliary exterior mirrors
Mirrormounted auxiliary reverse lamps
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop
BlindSpot and CrossPath Detection (Truck only)
Sport Appearance Package $495
Laramie Level 1 Equipment Group $1,195
Front ventilated seats
Secondrow infloor storage bins
Bright, power, tow spotter mirrors with memory
Rainsensing windshield wipers
Remote tailgate release
Exterior mirrors with memory settings
Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
Power, convex auxiliary exterior mirrors
Mirrormounted auxiliary reverse lamps
Singledisc remote CD player
Power adjustable pedals with memory
BlindSpot and CrossPath Detection (Truck only)
6speed automatic transmission $2,155
6.7L Cummins I6 turbocharged diesel engine $7,295
220amp alternator
Diesel exhaust brake
Heavyduty engine cooling
Winter front grille cover
GVWR: 5352 kg (11,800 lb)
Power sunroof $1,425
Clearance lamps $100
LED bed lighting $100
Painted flat wheeltowheel side steps $895
Uconnect 12.0 with navigation $1,970
GPS navigation
12inch touchscreen
1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription
SiriusXM with 360L ondemand content
For details, visit DriveUconnect.ca
5year SiriusXM Traffic subscription
5year SiriusXM Travel Link subscription
20x9inch aluminum wheels $1,050
LT285/60R20E OWL On/OffRoad tires
Sprayin bedliner $550
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $1,895

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-XXXX

1-855-979-4888

604-909-2268
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2019 RAM 3500