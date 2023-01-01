Menu
2019 Subaru Crosstrek

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,850

+ tax & licensing
$25,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport CVT w/EyeSight Pkg

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport CVT w/EyeSight Pkg

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,850

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471182
  • Stock #: R4945
  • VIN: JF2GTAGC3K8264945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4945
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

