$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi Q5
Technik 55 TFSI e quattro *Local No Accidents*
2020 Audi Q5
Technik 55 TFSI e quattro *Local No Accidents*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Engineering
- 55 TFSI e Plug-In Hybrid Propulsion with Regenerative Braking
- Legendary quattro Four-Wheel Drive
- 7-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Audi Drive Select for Tailored Handling
- LEV 3/Tier 3 Emission Standard
- Technology Package: Active Info Display & Navigation Plus
- Driver Assistance Package: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, and Lane Change Assist
- 360° Vision: Front, rear, and side-view camera systems for effortless parking
- Connect Package Plus 4 & Garage Door Opener
- LED Headlamps with Dynamic Range Control and High-Beam Assistant
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Sports Front Seats with Power/Memory & Lumbar Support
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Sports Steering Wheel
- Ambient Interior Lighting & Decorative Aluminum Inserts
- Air Conditioning System Plus
- Power Tailgate with Power Closing
- Matte Aluminum Roof Rails & Stainless Steel Loading Edge Protection
- 19" Wheels with LED Rear Combination Lamps
- Power-Folding, Auto-Dimming, Heated Mirrors with Memory
- Complete Charging Kit: Household (Type B) and Industrial connectors included
Visit us today for a private viewing and experience the future of Audi performance.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
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604-510-7227