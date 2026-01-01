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<div><div><strong>Elevate Every Drive: 2020 Audi Q5 Technik 55 TFSI e quattro PHEV</strong></div><div>Experience the perfect intersection of sustainable efficiency and uncompromising luxury. This local, one-owner, <strong>No-Accident</strong> Q5 Technik is a pristine example of Audi’s engineering excellence, finished in a sophisticated Brilliant black over a rich Black Leather interior.</div><div>As a <strong>55 TFSI e Plug-In Hybrid</strong>, this Q5 offers the seamless power of the quattro system paired with the intelligent efficiency of electric driving. This is the top-tier Technik trim, fully loaded with premium packages and a commanding road presence.</div><p> </p><div><strong>Performance & Engineering</strong></div><ul><li>55 TFSI e Plug-In Hybrid Propulsion with Regenerative Braking</li><li>Legendary quattro Four-Wheel Drive</li><li>7-Speed Automatic Transmission</li><li>Audi Drive Select for Tailored Handling</li><li>LEV 3/Tier 3 Emission Standard</li></ul><div><strong>Cutting-Edge Technology & Driver Assistance</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Technology Package:</strong> Active Info Display & Navigation Plus</li><li><strong>Driver Assistance Package:</strong> Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, and Lane Change Assist</li><li><strong>360° Vision:</strong> Front, rear, and side-view camera systems for effortless parking</li><li><strong>Connect Package Plus 4</strong> & Garage Door Opener</li><li>LED Headlamps with Dynamic Range Control and High-Beam Assistant</li></ul><div><strong>Sophisticated Interior & Comfort</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Panoramic Glass Sunroof</strong></li><li>Sports Front Seats with Power/Memory & Lumbar Support</li><li>Heated Front and Rear Seats</li><li>Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Sports Steering Wheel</li><li>Ambient Interior Lighting & Decorative Aluminum Inserts</li><li>Air Conditioning System Plus</li></ul><div><strong>Utility & Exterior Style</strong></div><ul><li>Power Tailgate with Power Closing</li><li>Matte Aluminum Roof Rails & Stainless Steel Loading Edge Protection</li><li>19 Wheels with LED Rear Combination Lamps</li><li>Power-Folding, Auto-Dimming, Heated Mirrors with Memory</li><li>Complete Charging Kit: Household (Type B) and Industrial connectors included</li></ul><div>This is more than a compact SUV; it is a meticulously maintained, high-specification hybrid that refuses to compromise.</div><p> </p><div><strong>Visit us today for a private viewing and experience the future of Audi performance.</strong></div></div><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p>

2020 Audi Q5

103,210 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Audi Q5

Technik 55 TFSI e quattro *Local No Accidents*

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13998309

2020 Audi Q5

Technik 55 TFSI e quattro *Local No Accidents*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,210KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1F2AFY2L2043734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Every Drive: 2020 Audi Q5 Technik 55 TFSI e quattro PHEVExperience the perfect intersection of sustainable efficiency and uncompromising luxury. This local, one-owner, No-Accident Q5 Technik is a pristine example of Audi’s engineering excellence, finished in a sophisticated Brilliant black over a rich Black Leather interior.As a 55 TFSI e Plug-In Hybrid, this Q5 offers the seamless power of the quattro system paired with the intelligent efficiency of electric driving. This is the top-tier Technik trim, fully loaded with premium packages and a commanding road presence.

 

Performance & Engineering
  • 55 TFSI e Plug-In Hybrid Propulsion with Regenerative Braking
  • Legendary quattro Four-Wheel Drive
  • 7-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • Audi Drive Select for Tailored Handling
  • LEV 3/Tier 3 Emission Standard
Cutting-Edge Technology & Driver Assistance
  • Technology Package: Active Info Display & Navigation Plus
  • Driver Assistance Package: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, and Lane Change Assist
  • 360° Vision: Front, rear, and side-view camera systems for effortless parking
  • Connect Package Plus 4 & Garage Door Opener
  • LED Headlamps with Dynamic Range Control and High-Beam Assistant
Sophisticated Interior & Comfort
  • Panoramic Glass Sunroof
  • Sports Front Seats with Power/Memory & Lumbar Support
  • Heated Front and Rear Seats
  • Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Sports Steering Wheel
  • Ambient Interior Lighting & Decorative Aluminum Inserts
  • Air Conditioning System Plus
Utility & Exterior Style
  • Power Tailgate with Power Closing
  • Matte Aluminum Roof Rails & Stainless Steel Loading Edge Protection
  • 19" Wheels with LED Rear Combination Lamps
  • Power-Folding, Auto-Dimming, Heated Mirrors with Memory
  • Complete Charging Kit: Household (Type B) and Industrial connectors included
This is more than a compact SUV; it is a meticulously maintained, high-specification hybrid that refuses to compromise.

 

Visit us today for a private viewing and experience the future of Audi performance.

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

A2A2
YM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2020 Audi Q5