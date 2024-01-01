$45,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
Citadel AWD QUAD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14921
- Mileage 79,115 KM
Vehicle Description
DODGE DURANGO CITADEL AWD
Exterior Color: DB Black
Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
LED high/low beam headlamps
Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start
ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Enhanced Accident Response System
Electronic Stability Control
4Wheel Traction Control
Hill Start Assist
Cruise control
Rain Brake Support
Ready Alert Braking
Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System
Trailer Sway Control
Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1inch display
SiriusXM w/ 360L ondemand content
Wireless charging pad
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
Secondrow fold and tumble captain chairs
Power sunroof
Power liftgate
Remote start system
Tire pressure monitoring system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
DB Black $295
Customer Preferred Package 2BJ
Light colour headliner and overhead trim
Technology Group $950
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Advanced Brake Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection $500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
