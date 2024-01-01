Menu
Account
Sign In
DODGE DURANGO CITADEL AWD Exterior Color: DB Black Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES LED high/low beam headlamps Keyless Enter n Go with pushbutton start ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist ParkView Rear BackUp Camera Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags Supplemental side air bags Supplemental drivers knee blocker air bag Supplemental side curtain air bags Enhanced Accident Response System Electronic Stability Control 4Wheel Traction Control Hill Start Assist Cruise control Rain Brake Support Ready Alert Braking Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System Trailer Sway Control Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1inch display SiriusXM w/ 360L ondemand content Wireless charging pad Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming Secondrow fold and tumble captain chairs Power sunroof Power liftgate Remote start system Tire pressure monitoring system OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) DB Black $295 Customer Preferred Package 2BJ Light colour headliner and overhead trim Technology Group $950 Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking Advanced Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection $500

2021 Dodge Durango

79,115 KM

Details Description

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Dodge Durango

Citadel AWD QUAD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

Citadel AWD QUAD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 10985687
  2. 10985687
  3. 10985687
  4. 10985687
  5. 10985687
  6. 10985687
  7. 10985687
  8. 10985687
  9. 10985687
  10. 10985687
  11. 10985687
  12. 10985687
  13. 10985687
  14. 10985687
  15. 10985687
  16. 10985687
  17. 10985687
  18. 10985687
  19. 10985687
  20. 10985687
  21. 10985687
  22. 10985687
  23. 10985687
  24. 10985687
  25. 10985687
  26. 10985687
  27. 10985687
  28. 10985687
  29. 10985687
Contact Seller

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,115KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJEG4MC694400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14921
  • Mileage 79,115 KM

Vehicle Description

DODGE DURANGO CITADEL AWD
Exterior Color: DB Black
Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
LED high/low beam headlamps
Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start
ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Enhanced Accident Response System
Electronic Stability Control
4Wheel Traction Control
Hill Start Assist
Cruise control
Rain Brake Support
Ready Alert Braking
Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System
Trailer Sway Control
Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1inch display
SiriusXM w/ 360L ondemand content
Wireless charging pad
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
Secondrow fold and tumble captain chairs
Power sunroof
Power liftgate
Remote start system
Tire pressure monitoring system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
DB Black $295
Customer Preferred Package 2BJ
Light colour headliner and overhead trim
Technology Group $950
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Advanced Brake Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection $500

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2021 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT HEATED POWER QUAD BUCKETS STOW&GO for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT HEATED POWER QUAD BUCKETS STOW&GO 74,187 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT CREW 4WD 5.7L B/U CAMERA SPRAY LINER for sale in Langley, BC
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT CREW 4WD 5.7L B/U CAMERA SPRAY LINER 59,963 KM $41,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX S 2.4L AWD PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Kia Sportage LX S 2.4L AWD PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA 74,110 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango