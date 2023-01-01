Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

78,811 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Kodiak Edition SLE 4WD Crew Cab Short Box *5.3L*

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Kodiak Edition SLE 4WD Crew Cab Short Box *5.3L*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,811KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154520
  • Stock #: RT1350
  • VIN: 3GTU9BED2MG323191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 78,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

