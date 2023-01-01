$48,995+ tax & licensing
Autoworld
604-510-7227
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Kodiak Edition SLE 4WD Crew Cab Short Box *5.3L*
Location
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
78,811KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10154520
- Stock #: RT1350
- VIN: 3GTU9BED2MG323191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 78,811 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
