RAM 1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front bucket seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Supplemental side air bags Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags ParkView Rear BackUp Camera 4wheel antilock disc brakes Electronic Stability Control Tire pressure monitoring system Automatic headlamps 4pin wiring harness Engine block heater 730amp maintenancefree battery 12volt auxiliary power outlet Air conditioning Cruise control Power windows with front 1touch up and down Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $395 Premium cloth front bucket seats $1,000 Bucket seats Flat load floor 115volt auxiliary power outlet Power lumbar adjust Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar Customer Preferred Package 29J $1,000 Goodyear brand tires Ram 1500 Express Group Fog lamps Electronics Convenience Group $1,100 A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control 7inch colour incluster display Google Android Auto 8.4inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription 1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display Humidity sensor Express Black Accents Package $350 Black headlamp bezels Bodycolour grille with Black Rams head 20x8inch SemiGloss Black aluminum wheels SemiGloss Black wheel centre hub Wheel & Sound Group $1,095 Carpet floor covering 3.55 rear axle ratio $125 Sport performance hood $995 Class IV hitch receiver $495 Federal A/C Excise Tax $100

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

30,266 KM

Details Description

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
EXPRESS BLACK-OUT SPORT 4WD PWR SEAT CAMERA LIFTED

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

30,266KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KG1MG685294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14995-42
  • Mileage 30,266 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM 1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4X4
Exterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front bucket seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Tire pressure monitoring system
Automatic headlamps
4pin wiring harness
Engine block heater
730amp maintenancefree battery
12volt auxiliary power outlet
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows with front 1touch up and down
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $395
Premium cloth front bucket seats $1,000
Bucket seats
Flat load floor
115volt auxiliary power outlet
Power lumbar adjust
Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar
Customer Preferred Package 29J $1,000
Goodyear brand tires
Ram 1500 Express Group
Fog lamps
Electronics Convenience Group $1,100
A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control
7inch colour incluster display
Google Android Auto
8.4inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay capable
SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription
1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription
Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display
Humidity sensor
Express Black Accents Package $350
Black headlamp bezels
Bodycolour grille with Black Ram's head
20x8inch SemiGloss Black aluminum wheels
SemiGloss Black wheel centre hub
Wheel & Sound Group $1,095
Carpet floor covering
3.55 rear axle ratio $125
Sport performance hood $995
Class IV hitch receiver $495
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
