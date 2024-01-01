$67,888+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 3500
Big Horn LB 4WD 6.7L DIESEL PWR SEAT CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$67,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14957
- Mileage 42,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Exterior Color: Bright White Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat Engine: 6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine Transmission: 6–speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
Push–button start
Remote keyless entry
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera
Electronic shift–on–the–fly transfer case
4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes
Brake Assist
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags
Anti–spin differential rear axle
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
Front heavy–duty shock absorbers
Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers
Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System
Automatic headlamps
Trailer Light Check
Class V hitch receiver
4–pin wiring harness
7–pin wiring harness
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
3.73 rear axle ratio
Locking tailgate
Engine block heater
Quad–lens halogen headlamps
Cruise control
Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming
Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack
Temperature and compass gauge
Remote USB charging port
6 speakers
Front and rear floor mats
Audio input jack for mobile devices
12–volt auxiliary power outlet
Tire pressure information system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat $725
Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust
Power 8–way adjustable driver seat
Customer Preferred Package 2HZ
Protection Group $125
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Black vinyl floor covering
Front and rear all–weather floor mats
6–speed automatic transmission $2,155
6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine $7,295
Rear wheelhouse liners
LT275/70R18E OWL On–/Off–Road tires $350
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
