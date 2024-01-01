Menu
Account
Sign In
Exterior Color: Bright White Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat Engine: 6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine Transmission: 6–speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) Push–button start Remote keyless entry ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera Electronic shift–on–the–fly transfer case 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes Brake Assist Ready Alert Braking Hill Start Assist Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags Anti–spin differential rear axle Electronic Stability Control Traction Control Front heavy–duty shock absorbers Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System Automatic headlamps Trailer Light Check Class V hitch receiver 4–pin wiring harness 7–pin wiring harness Electronic Roll Mitigation Trailer Sway Control 3.73 rear axle ratio Locking tailgate Engine block heater Quad–lens halogen headlamps Cruise control Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack Temperature and compass gauge Remote USB charging port 6 speakers Front and rear floor mats Audio input jack for mobile devices 12–volt auxiliary power outlet Tire pressure information system OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat $725 Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust Power 8–way adjustable driver seat Customer Preferred Package 2HZ Protection Group $125 Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Black vinyl floor covering Front and rear all–weather floor mats 6–speed automatic transmission $2,155 6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine $7,295 Rear wheelhouse liners LT275/70R18E OWL On–/Off–Road tires $350

2021 RAM 3500

42,168 KM

Details Description

$67,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 3500

Big Horn LB 4WD 6.7L DIESEL PWR SEAT CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 3500

Big Horn LB 4WD 6.7L DIESEL PWR SEAT CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 11038913
  2. 11038913
  3. 11038913
  4. 11038913
  5. 11038913
  6. 11038913
  7. 11038913
  8. 11038913
  9. 11038913
  10. 11038913
  11. 11038913
  12. 11038913
  13. 11038913
  14. 11038913
  15. 11038913
  16. 11038913
  17. 11038913
  18. 11038913
  19. 11038913
  20. 11038913
  21. 11038913
  22. 11038913
  23. 11038913
  24. 11038913
  25. 11038913
  26. 11038913
Contact Seller

$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,168KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3HL8MG616878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14957
  • Mileage 42,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Exterior Color: Bright White Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat Engine: 6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine Transmission: 6–speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
Push–button start
Remote keyless entry
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera
Electronic shift–on–the–fly transfer case
4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes
Brake Assist
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags
Anti–spin differential rear axle
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
Front heavy–duty shock absorbers
Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers
Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System
Automatic headlamps
Trailer Light Check
Class V hitch receiver
4–pin wiring harness
7–pin wiring harness
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
3.73 rear axle ratio
Locking tailgate
Engine block heater
Quad–lens halogen headlamps
Cruise control
Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming
Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack
Temperature and compass gauge
Remote USB charging port
6 speakers
Front and rear floor mats
Audio input jack for mobile devices
12–volt auxiliary power outlet
Tire pressure information system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat $725
Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust
Power 8–way adjustable driver seat
Customer Preferred Package 2HZ
Protection Group $125
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Black vinyl floor covering
Front and rear all–weather floor mats
6–speed automatic transmission $2,155
6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine $7,295
Rear wheelhouse liners
LT275/70R18E OWL On–/Off–Road tires $350

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2022 Ford F-550 XLT DRW 4WD DIESEL PWR SEAT FLAT DECK GOOSE NECK for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Ford F-550 XLT DRW 4WD DIESEL PWR SEAT FLAT DECK GOOSE NECK 90,210 KM $84,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4WD LEATHER NAVI CAMRA LIFTED NEW 35 M/T for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4WD LEATHER NAVI CAMRA LIFTED NEW 35 M/T 38,827 KM $54,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER QUAD SEATS 6-PASSANGER for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Ford Explorer 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER QUAD SEATS 6-PASSANGER 69,921 KM $32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 3500