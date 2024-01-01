Menu
For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

42,000 KM

Details

$25,850

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,850

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTHNC2MH664669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4669
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-XXXX

1-778-385-0572

$25,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2021 Subaru Crosstrek