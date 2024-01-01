Menu
2022 BMW X2

58,110 KM

Details

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X2

xDrive28i AWD M-SPORT SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA

2022 BMW X2

xDrive28i AWD M-SPORT SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

58,110KM
Used
VIN WBXYJ1C07N5T52927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15002
  • Mileage 58,110 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2022 BMW X2