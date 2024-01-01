Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

74,239 KM

Details

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD HEATED PWR SEAT B/U CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD HEATED PWR SEAT B/U CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 10985681
  2. 10985681
  3. 10985681
  4. 10985681
  5. 10985681
  6. 10985681
  7. 10985681
  8. 10985681
  9. 10985681
  10. 10985681
  11. 10985681
  12. 10985681
  13. 10985681
  14. 10985681
  15. 10985681
  16. 10985681
  17. 10985681
  18. 10985681
  19. 10985681
  20. 10985681
  21. 10985681
  22. 10985681
  23. 10985681
  24. 10985681
  25. 10985681
  26. 10985681
Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,239KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXUEV7N6135865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14925-116
  • Mileage 74,239 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2021 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT HEATED POWER QUAD BUCKETS STOW&GO for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT HEATED POWER QUAD BUCKETS STOW&GO 74,187 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT CREW 4WD 5.7L B/U CAMERA SPRAY LINER for sale in Langley, BC
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT CREW 4WD 5.7L B/U CAMERA SPRAY LINER 59,963 KM $41,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX S 2.4L AWD PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Kia Sportage LX S 2.4L AWD PWR GROUP HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA 74,110 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Equinox