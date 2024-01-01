2022 Chrysler 300

Menu
CHRYSLER 300S AWD Exterior Color: Bright White Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Nappa leatherfaced bucket seats with S logo Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES Performance 4wheel antilock disc brakes Active transfer case with front axle disconnect Active head restraints Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags Supplemental drivers knee blocker air bag Electric power steering Electronic Roll Mitigation Electronic Stability Control AllSpeed Traction Control Hill Start Assist Tire pressure monitoring system Rainsensing windshield wipers BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection ParkView Rear BackUp Camera ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist System Dualpane panoramic sunroof 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer Sport mode Remote proximity keyless entry Remote start system Pushbutton start Automatic headlamps Universal garage door opener Acoustic windshield Front heated seats Power driver and front passenger seats Power 2way driver lumbar adjust Power 2way passenger lumbar adjust Rear 60/40 splitfolding bench seat Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display SiriusXM Travel Link SiriusXM Traffic Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay capable 4G LTE WiFi hot spot SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription 1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription Handsfree phone communication A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control Autodimming rearview mirror Front illuminated cup holders Dual remote USB charging ports 7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display Autodimming exterior driver mirror Bodycolour power heated mirrors w/ signals & lamps Exterior mirrors with supplemental turn signals Exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Customer Preferred Package 22G S Model Appearance Package Unique LED fog lamps Gloss Black fascia applique Bodycolour front fascia Lower grille closeout panels Bodycolour rear spoiler

2022 Chrysler 300

69,194 KM

Details Description

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300

300S AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI

2022 Chrysler 300

300S AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

69,194KM
Used
VIN 2C3CCAGG4NH127449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14958
  • Mileage 69,194 KM

Vehicle Description

CHRYSLER 300S AWD
Exterior Color: Bright White Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Nappa leatherfaced bucket seats with S logo Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Performance 4wheel antilock disc brakes
Active transfer case with front axle disconnect
Active head restraints
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag
Electric power steering
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Electronic Stability Control
AllSpeed Traction Control
Hill Start Assist
Tire pressure monitoring system
Rainsensing windshield wipers
BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist System
Dualpane panoramic sunroof
9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer
Sport mode
Remote proximity keyless entry
Remote start system
Pushbutton start
Automatic headlamps
Universal garage door opener
Acoustic windshield
Front heated seats
Power driver and front passenger seats
Power 2way driver lumbar adjust
Power 2way passenger lumbar adjust
Rear 60/40 splitfolding bench seat
Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display
SiriusXM Travel Link
SiriusXM Traffic
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay capable
4G LTE WiFi hot spot
SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription
1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription
Handsfree phone communication
A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control
Autodimming rearview mirror
Front illuminated cup holders
Dual remote USB charging ports
7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display
Autodimming exterior driver mirror
Bodycolour power heated mirrors w/ signals & lamps
Exterior mirrors with supplemental turn signals
Exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Customer Preferred Package 22G
S Model Appearance Package
Unique LED fog lamps
Gloss Black fascia applique
Bodycolour front fascia
Lower grille closeout panels
Bodycolour rear spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2022 Chrysler 300