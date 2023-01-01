Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA electric

18,673 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

Preferred FWD *Leather, Heated Seats*

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

Preferred FWD *Leather, Heated Seats*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,673KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188849
  • Stock #: RT1367
  • VIN: KM8K23AG1NU136424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RT1367
  • Mileage 18,673 KM

Vehicle Description

With Gas Prices Being So High... Come Check Out This Local No Accident 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred FWD *Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Control, Lane Keeping, Laser Cruise and Much More

2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred FWD List Of Options

415km All-Electric Range

150kW Electric motor + 64kWh lithium-ion polymer high-voltage battery

Drive Mode Select

Regenerative braking system with steering-wheel mounted paddles

Heat Pump System

17" aluminum alloy wheels with all-season low rolling resistance tires

Projection headlights

LED daytime running lights

Rear privacy glass

Battery Temperature Management System

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Vehicle Stability Management with Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control System

Hill Start Assist

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Rearview Camera

Hyundai SmartSense active safety (LKA, FCAA, DAW)

10.25" colour touchscreen navigation system

BlueLink® connectivity

Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go

Heated steering wheel

iPod/USB/AUX input jacks

Steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise and phone controls

Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

Automatic temperature control with automatic window defogger

AM/FM/SiriusXM capability/MP3 audio system with 6 speakers

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

