604-510-7227
2022 Hyundai KONA electric
Preferred FWD *Leather, Heated Seats*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10188849
- Stock #: RT1367
- VIN: KM8K23AG1NU136424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,673 KM
Vehicle Description
With Gas Prices Being So High... Come Check Out This Local No Accident 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred FWD *Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Control, Lane Keeping, Laser Cruise and Much More
2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred FWD List Of Options
415km All-Electric Range
150kW Electric motor + 64kWh lithium-ion polymer high-voltage battery
Drive Mode Select
Regenerative braking system with steering-wheel mounted paddles
Heat Pump System
17" aluminum alloy wheels with all-season low rolling resistance tires
Projection headlights
LED daytime running lights
Rear privacy glass
Battery Temperature Management System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection
Vehicle Stability Management with Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control System
Hill Start Assist
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
Parking Distance Warning – Reverse
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)
Rearview Camera
Hyundai SmartSense active safety (LKA, FCAA, DAW)
10.25" colour touchscreen navigation system
BlueLink® connectivity
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Heated steering wheel
iPod/USB/AUX input jacks
Steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise and phone controls
Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™
Automatic temperature control with automatic window defogger
AM/FM/SiriusXM capability/MP3 audio system with 6 speakers
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
