Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia Seltos

74,924 KM

Details

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD LEATHER SUNROOF B/U CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD LEATHER SUNROOF B/U CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 11085959
  2. 11085959
  3. 11085959
  4. 11085959
  5. 11085959
  6. 11085959
  7. 11085959
  8. 11085959
  9. 11085959
  10. 11085959
  11. 11085959
  12. 11085959
  13. 11085959
  14. 11085959
  15. 11085959
  16. 11085959
  17. 11085959
  18. 11085959
  19. 11085959
  20. 11085959
  21. 11085959
  22. 11085959
  23. 11085959
  24. 11085959
  25. 11085959
  26. 11085959
Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,924KM
Used
VIN KNDEUCAA3N7330846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14993-112
  • Mileage 74,924 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2020 Ford Ranger SPORT 4WD ECO BOOST SPRAY LINER CAMERA TOW PKG for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Ford Ranger SPORT 4WD ECO BOOST SPRAY LINER CAMERA TOW PKG 92,919 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i AWD M-SPORT SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i AWD M-SPORT SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA 58,110 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD LEATHER SUNROOF B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD LEATHER SUNROOF B/U CAMERA 74,924 KM $33,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos