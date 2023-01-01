Menu
2022 Subaru Impreza

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2022 Subaru Impreza

2022 Subaru Impreza

Convenience 5-door CVT w/EyeSight

2022 Subaru Impreza

Convenience 5-door CVT w/EyeSight

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635153
  • Stock #: R7701
  • VIN: 4S3GTAB69N3707701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R7701
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

