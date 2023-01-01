Menu
2022 Subaru Outback

10,000 KM

$34,850

+ tax & licensing
$34,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2022 Subaru Outback

2022 Subaru Outback

Wilderness CVT

2022 Subaru Outback

Wilderness CVT

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Sale

$34,850

+ taxes & licensing

10,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635333
  • Stock #: R1538
  • VIN: 4S4BTHTD4N3211538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R1538
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

