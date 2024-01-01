Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Tesla Model 3

45,488 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range RWD *Local One Owner No Accident*

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range RWD *Local One Owner No Accident*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1709509240
  2. 1709509240
  3. 1709509240
  4. 1709509241
  5. 1709509240
  6. 1709509240
  7. 1709509240
  8. 1709509241
  9. 1709509240
  10. 1709509240
  11. 1709509240
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2NF159133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour white leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RTT1401
  • Mileage 45,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

Used 2015 Toyota Tundra 4WD Double Cab 146
2015 Toyota Tundra 4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L *SR5 Pkg, 20" Wheels* 193,388 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn *Auto, Pano Sunroof, Driver Assist Pkg* for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn *Auto, Pano Sunroof, Driver Assist Pkg* 54,847 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X3 xDrive *One Owner, Pano Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seat* for sale in Langley, BC
2013 BMW X3 xDrive *One Owner, Pano Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seat* 169,877 KM $13,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3