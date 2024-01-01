Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 TOYOTA RAV4 LE2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

2022 Toyota RAV4

51,217 KM

Details Description

$34,955

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 10978076
  2. 10978076
  3. 10978076
  4. 10978076
  5. 10978076
  6. 10978076
  7. 10978076
  8. 10978076
  9. 10978076
  10. 10978076
  11. 10978076
  12. 10978076
  13. 10978076
  14. 10978076
  15. 10978076
  16. 10978076
Contact Seller

$34,955

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
51,217KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFVXNC258804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P214948
  • Mileage 51,217 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 TOYOTA RAV4 LE2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 51,217 KM $34,955 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 13,733 KM $43,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 67,187 KM $38,955 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,955

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4