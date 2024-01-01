Menu
VIN 1GYS4HK97PR349535

Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident Very Rare & Exclusive 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series (682HP) with only 16,388km! This Escalade is supercharger Beast That Has 682Hp and will go 0 – 100kms in only 4.4Sec. This is a feat of Engineering for a Vehicle of this Size and Luxury

Cadillac has only produced a limited production of these factory Collectable Luxury Full-Size SUV Rocketship is everything they could think of, and it truly is a unique and particular vehicle that not everyone will appreciate.

This Escalade V-Series also comes with night vision, Onyx Package, super cruise, console fridge/freezer, heated and cooled cup holders, magnetic ride control, launch control and a tweaked Air Ride Adaptive Suspension with stiffer rear air springs and special damper hardware to handle the vehicle's 6,300-lb curb weight. When using V-Mode the ride height lowers by 20 mm and you also have the ability to select between performance settings (Tour, Sport, Snow, and Ice) to adjust brake pedal feel, suspension, steering, engine sound, engine performance, and all-wheel-drive. The V-Series designation also earns the Escalade-V a pair of six-piston Brembo brakes up front, different front and rear facias, quad exhaust outlets, exclusive 22-inch wheels, and the 6.2L Supercharged LT4 V8 (682HP) that sounds like a Supercar when in Sport Mode or can remain tame and quiet when in Tour Mode.

 

Cadillac Build sheet

Optional Packages

ONYX PACKAGE

• 22" FORGED MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY

WHEELS WITH SATIN GRAPHITE

FINISH AND LASER ETCHING

• MONOCHROME CADILLAC EMBLEMS

• GLOSS BLACK ESCALADE

NAMEPLATE

 

SUPER CRUISE(TM), REQUIRES

ACTIVE SUBSCRIPTION; SEE

DEALER FOR DETAILS

 

COOLED CONSOLE / FRIDGE

 

ILLUMINATED LIFTGATE SILL PLATE

 

FLOOR LINER PACKAGE

 

HEAVY-DUTY TRAILERING PKG

• AUXILIARY TRAILER CAMERA

 

Standard Equipment:

PERFORMANCE

 

• MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL

• DIFFERENTIAL, ELECTRONIC

LIMITED SLIP

• AIR RIDE ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

 

LUXURY & CONVENIENCE

 

• 3 YEARS ONSTAR & CONNECTED

SERVICES PLAN (SEE ONSTAR.CA

FOR TERMS)

- SAFETY & SECURITY

- GUARDIAN APP

- REMOTE ACCESS

• AKG STUDIO REFERENCE 36-

SPEAKER SURROUND SYSTEM

• REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT

ALL ACCESS TRIAL W/

SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY

• CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE W/

16.9" DIAG. OLED INFOTAINMENT

SCREEN, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION,

VOICE RECOGNITION, WIRELESS

APPLE CARPLAY & WIRELESS

ANDROID AUTO CAPABILITY

• 14.2" DIAG. OLED

RECONFIG. CLUSTER DISPLAY

• 7.2" DIAG. OLED CONTROL PANEL

• HEAD-UP DISPLAY

• WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING

• ADAPTIVE REMOTE START

• HEATED STEERING WHEEL

• HEATED & VENTED FRONT SEATS

• MEMORY SETTINGS DRIVER SEAT

& OUTSIDE MIRRORS, TILT/

TELESCOPIC STEERING COLUMN

• TRI ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL

• REAR CAMERA MIRROR

• SELECTABLE INTERIOR LIGHTING

• CONVERSATION ENHANCEMENT

• DOOR HANDLES, ILLUMINATED

• SUNROOF, POWER PANORAMIC

• ASSIST STEP, POWER-RETRACTABL

• SILL PLATES, ILLUMINATED

• HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE

• DOORS, FRONT/REAR, SOFT-CLOSE

• WHEELS, 22" 18-SPOKE WITH

AFTER MIDNIGHT FINISH

• SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER & FRONT

PASSENGER POWER 16-WAY,

INCLUDES 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR &

MASSAGE

 

SAFETY & SECURITY

 

• HD SURROUND VISION

• REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT

• SAFETY ALERT SEAT

• FORWARD COLLISION ALERT

• ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

• ENHANCED AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY

BRAKING

• REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING

• FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING

• REAR PEDESTRIAN ALERT

• ENHANCED AUTO PARKING ASSIST

• AUTO SEAT BELT TIGHTENING

• BRAKE LINING WEAR INDICATOR

• THEFT-DETERRENT PACKAGE

 

ESCALADE V-SERIES EXCLUSIVE

 

• FULL LEATHER W/ SEMI-ANILINE

LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

• LEATHER-WRAPPED INTERIOR TRIM

W/ SUEDE HEADLINER

• BLUETOOTH HEADPHONE AKG

• PUDDLE LAMP

• SPORT PEDAL COVER KIT

• NIGHT VISION

• ADAPTIVE HEADLAMP SYSTEM

 

 

 

 

2023 Cadillac Escalade