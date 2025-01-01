Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Chevrolet Bolt Premier EUV with electric range of approximately 400 kilometres, front wheel drive, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, panoramic sunroof, android auto/ apple carplay, digital rear view mirror and so much more!</p><p>Documentation Fee: $195</p>

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

53,300 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Premier

Watch This Vehicle
12960200

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Premier

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1757620128871
  2. 1757620129378
  3. 1757620129823
  4. 1757620130249
  5. 1757620130664
  6. 1757620131059
  7. 1757620131466
  8. 1757620131916
  9. 1757620132322
  10. 1757620132747
  11. 1757620133144
  12. 1757620133565
  13. 1757620133982
  14. 1757620134399
  15. 1757620134799
  16. 1757620135240
  17. 1757620135685
  18. 1757620136079
Contact Seller
Sale

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S05P4161116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R3141
  • Mileage 53,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Chevrolet Bolt Premier EUV with electric range of approximately 400 kilometres, front wheel drive, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, panoramic sunroof, android auto/ apple carplay, digital rear view mirror and so much more!

Documentation Fee: $195

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Langley, BC
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 12,100 KM $89,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR RWD 33,500 KM $61,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 42,400 KM $53,300 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV