$59,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 3500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3HLXPG643987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 45,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ram 3500 Bighorn with the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine, 4x4, 8 ft bed, Bighorn level 1 equipment group, park-sense front & rear park assist system, reverse camera, 6 passenger capacity, apple carplay/android auto and so much more!
documentation Fee: $395
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
