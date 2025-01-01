Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Ram 3500 Bighorn with the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine, 4x4, 8 ft bed, Bighorn level 1 equipment group, park-sense front & rear park assist system, reverse camera, 6 passenger capacity, apple carplay/android auto and so much more! </p><p> </p><p>documentation Fee: $395</p>

2023 RAM 3500

45,500 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle
13314086

2023 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1765495123572
  2. 1765495124029
  3. 1765495124434
  4. 1765495124835
  5. 1765495125245
  6. 1765495125659
  7. 1765495126059
  8. 1765495126470
  9. 1765495126878
  10. 1765495127292
  11. 1765495127704
  12. 1765495128102
  13. 1765495128499
  14. 1765495128886
  15. 1765495129310
Contact Seller
Sale

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3HLXPG643987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 45,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ram 3500 Bighorn with the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine, 4x4, 8 ft bed, Bighorn level 1 equipment group, park-sense front & rear park assist system, reverse camera, 6 passenger capacity, apple carplay/android auto and so much more! 

 

documentation Fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Langley, BC
2025 Ford F-150 Lariat 15,100 KM $75,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 121,000 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4 Door 4x4 for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4 Door 4x4 56,600 KM $53,500 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 RAM 3500