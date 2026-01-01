Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Ram 3500 Tradesman with the 6.7L cummins diesel engine, 4x4, long box, bed liner, reverse camera, 6 passenger capacity, cloth interior, am/fm/bluetooth, apple carplay/android auto, adjustable steering wheel and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p>

2023 RAM 3500

63,200 KM

Details Description Features

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 3500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle
13518017

2023 RAM 3500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1769471879836
  2. 1769471880320
  3. 1769471880857
  4. 1769471881269
  5. 1769471881703
  6. 1769471882150
  7. 1769471882619
  8. 1769471883020
  9. 1769471883464
  10. 1769471883901
  11. 1769471884334
  12. 1769471884750
  13. 1769471885163
  14. 1769471885605
  15. 1769471886033
  16. 1769471886495
  17. 1769471886923
  18. 1769471887504
Contact Seller
Sale

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,200KM
VIN 3C63R3GL0PG554298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 63,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ram 3500 Tradesman with the 6.7L cummins diesel engine, 4x4, long box, bed liner, reverse camera, 6 passenger capacity, cloth interior, am/fm/bluetooth, apple carplay/android auto, adjustable steering wheel and so much more!

 

Documentation Fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2025 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali ULTIMATE for sale in Langley, BC
2025 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali ULTIMATE 23,900 KM $109,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST 55,400 KM $63,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM 3500 Limited Longhorn for sale in Langley, BC
2024 RAM 3500 Limited Longhorn 71,400 KM $97,770 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 RAM 3500