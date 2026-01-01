$55,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 3500
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$55,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,200KM
VIN 3C63R3GL0PG554298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 63,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ram 3500 Tradesman with the 6.7L cummins diesel engine, 4x4, long box, bed liner, reverse camera, 6 passenger capacity, cloth interior, am/fm/bluetooth, apple carplay/android auto, adjustable steering wheel and so much more!
Documentation Fee: $395
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
