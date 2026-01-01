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2025 Ford Escape
Active AWD
2025 Ford Escape
Active AWD
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-534-4744
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,212KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GN2SUA94333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,212 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
-A3EAB
-C3BAB
-EXTAX
153
18C
200A
41H
448
50B
51U
60S
66N
68B
99N
CB
M7
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.4 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.81 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4500# Gvwr 459.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated front row seats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Manual Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft, up/down and manual recline
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Cold Weather Package
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
604-534-XXXX(click to show)
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Norman Motor Group
604-534-4744
2025 Ford Escape