$83,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Crew Cab Short Box *Duramax, No Accidents*
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Crew Cab Short Box *Duramax, No Accidents*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$83,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
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604-510-XXXX(click to show)
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604-510-7227