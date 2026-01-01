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<div><strong>Luxury Redefined: 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab Short Box Duramax Diesel</strong></div><div>Discover unparalleled sophistication in the world of premium trucks. This stunning <strong>2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali</strong> is finished in elegant <strong>Sterling Metallic</strong> over sumptuous <strong>Jet Black leather</strong>, creating a commanding presence that turns heads on every road.</div><div> </div><div><div>Equipped with the powerful <strong>Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel</strong> inline-six, this Denali delivers effortless torque, refined highway manners, and impressive efficiency—perfect for both daily luxury driving and serious capability. The <strong>Denali Reserve Package</strong> elevates the experience with exclusive features including premium open-pore wood trim, 22-inch polished wheels, adaptive ride control, a head-up display, multi-camera surround vision, and the ultimate in comfort with heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats.</div><div> </div><div><div>This exceptional one-owner vehicle has never seen an accident and boasts just <strong>13,000 km</strong> on the odometer. It remains in pristine, like-new condition inside and out—meticulously maintained and ready for its next discerning owner.</div><div> </div><div>At our luxury dealership, we specialize in only the finest vehicles, and this Sierra Denali stands as a benchmark of modern truck luxury: quiet, powerful, technologically advanced, and uncompromisingly refined.</div><div> </div><div><strong>Don’t miss this rare opportunity.</strong> Contact us today to schedule your private viewing and test drive. This beauty won’t last long.</div><div> </div><div><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p></div></div></div>

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

13,258 KM

Details Description Features

$83,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew Cab Short Box *Duramax, No Accidents*

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14100592

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew Cab Short Box *Duramax, No Accidents*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$83,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,258KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTUUGE81SZ211669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury Redefined: 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab Short Box Duramax DieselDiscover unparalleled sophistication in the world of premium trucks. This stunning 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is finished in elegant Sterling Metallic over sumptuous Jet Black leather, creating a commanding presence that turns heads on every road. Equipped with the powerful Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel inline-six, this Denali delivers effortless torque, refined highway manners, and impressive efficiency—perfect for both daily luxury driving and serious capability. The Denali Reserve Package elevates the experience with exclusive features including premium open-pore wood trim, 22-inch polished wheels, adaptive ride control, a head-up display, multi-camera surround vision, and the ultimate in comfort with heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats. This exceptional one-owner vehicle has never seen an accident and boasts just 13,000 km on the odometer. It remains in pristine, like-new condition inside and out—meticulously maintained and ready for its next discerning owner. At our luxury dealership, we specialize in only the finest vehicles, and this Sierra Denali stands as a benchmark of modern truck luxury: quiet, powerful, technologically advanced, and uncompromisingly refined. Don’t miss this rare opportunity. Contact us today to schedule your private viewing and test drive. This beauty won’t last long. 

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

A50
CWM
GXD
H2X
IOK
LZ0
MHS
PEC
SH0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$83,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2025 GMC Sierra 1500