2015 Jeep Cherokee

$21,588 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 9 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9844100

9844100 Stock #: HJ4005

HJ4005 VIN: 1C4PJMBS1FW634005

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 188,911 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Overhead Console Mechanical Block Heater Transmission oil cooler Safety Airbags BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Convenience Power Outlet Exterior Spare Tire Additional Features Chrome MIRRORS TOWING EQUIPMENT Aluminum Leather gear shift Air conditioning (Front)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.