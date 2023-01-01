$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
High Altitude
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
- Listing ID: 9613504
- Stock #: HA5726
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB6GD625726
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control
As Edmunds says of the Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2016 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 103,630 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is High Altitude. Premium comfort and style are yours for the taking with an impressive array of standard features in the Compass High Altitude. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a power sunroof, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone interface, SiriusXM, power windows, power doors, air conditioning, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJDAB6GD625726.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
