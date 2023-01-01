$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 0 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9832757

9832757 Stock #: HA9263

HA9263 VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUC29263

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,032 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.