2017 Nissan Leaf

138,008 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Pre-Owned

604-287-1118

2017 Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf

SV

2017 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

Sale

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

138,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9731629
  • Stock #: H5247
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP2HC305247

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H5247
  • Mileage 138,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $23849. We've marked it down to $22888. You save $961. This Nissan Leaf is a practical hatchback that gets you around comfortably without burning a drop of gas. This 2017 Nissan Leaf is fresh on our lot in Mission.
This Nissan Leaf is more than just an Earth-friendly way to get around. With seating for five and a low total cost of ownership, this Leaf makes driving electric an everyday reality. Freedom from the pump comes with amazing acceleration and a corner-hugging ride. Say goodbye to the pump and hello to the plug with this Nissan Leaf. This hatchback has 137,403 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor engine.
Our Leaf's trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this electric Leaf. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with navigation, SiriusXM, and six-speaker audio, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, heated bio suede cloth seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic temperature control, a rearview camera, normal and quick charge ports, a portable trickle-charge cable, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Safety

Airbags
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Chrome
MIRRORS
CHROME BUMPER
Aluminum

