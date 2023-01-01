2020 Chevrolet Trax

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 8 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9844097

9844097 Stock #: HA9517

HA9517 VIN: KL7CJKSB6LB339517

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,805 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Remote Keyless Entry Safety BACKUP CAMERA Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.