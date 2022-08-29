$69,888+ tax & licensing
$69,888
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2016 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
137,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9312892
- Stock #: U3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 137,950 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Pickup Box Lighting
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
PEARL WHITE
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
220-Amp Alternator
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
AUXILIARY SWITCHES IN IP
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307 kgs (1...
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3