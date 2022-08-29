2019 Chrysler Pacifica

$49,995 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 7 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9191125

Stock #: U3480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black w/Lt Diesel Grey St

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 44,738 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features 8-passenger seating Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Billet Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) KeySense Programmable Key Fob Rear Collision Mitigation BLACK SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS HANDS-FREE SLIDING DOOR & LIFTGATE GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors Hands-Free Power Liftgate BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION & S LOGO WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS Requires Subscription ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Pa... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel L... S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Badging Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Black Noise Aluminum Black Chrysler Wing Grille Badge Body-Colour Door ...

