$49,995+ tax & licensing
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
44,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9191125
- Stock #: U3480
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/Lt Diesel Grey St
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 44,738 KM
Minivans 2WD, Touring-L Plus 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8-passenger seating
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Billet Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS
HANDS-FREE SLIDING DOOR & LIFTGATE GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors Hands-Free Power Liftgate
BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION & S LOGO
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Pa...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel L...
S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Badging Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Black Noise Aluminum Black Chrysler Wing Grille Badge Body-Colour Door ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3