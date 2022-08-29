$35,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 1 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9238312

Stock #: W270113A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RED PEARL

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 160,118 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Sport Performance Hood Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Red Pearl BLACK SEATS GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR Siri... NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Black RAM Tailgate Badge Black Seats Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Black Exteri... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Expr... SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Ante... ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar

