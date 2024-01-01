Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact, 2dr Cpe 1LT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.0L/

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

77,751 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 833782
  • Mileage 77,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 2dr Cpe 1LT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.0L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (275 hp [205 kW] @ 5600 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000-4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2019 Ford F-150 78,714 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo for sale in New Westminster, BC
2019 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo 106,965 KM $23,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab 145wb XTR Tow Pkg Cam Sync 4 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab 145wb XTR Tow Pkg Cam Sync 4 95,107 KM $38,800 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Camaro