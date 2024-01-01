Menu
This AWD Premium Mach-E is equipped with panoramic fixed-glass roof, Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0, navigation, back-up camera, Sync 4, and heated seats. This vehicle comes with our Buy With Confidence program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure! We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase. Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes. Dealer #7485

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

44,000 KM

$49,900

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

44,000KM
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

This AWD Premium Mach-E is equipped with panoramic fixed-glass roof, Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0, navigation, back-up camera, Sync 4, and heated seats.This vehicle comes with our "Buy With Confidence" program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.Dealer #7485

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
PANORAMIC FIXED-GLASS ROOF

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Roof
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Electric Motor
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
SYNC 4
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0

