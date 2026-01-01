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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Key West Ford! This sleek SUV boasts a comfortable interior and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, youll enjoy a smooth and confident ride, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Escape SEL has 97131KM on the odometer.</p> <p>This Escape SEL is packed with features to keep you connected, comfortable, and safe. From its advanced safety technologies to its convenient amenities, this SUV is designed to make every journey enjoyable. Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic vehicle!</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Escape SEL stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, and Cross-Traffic Alert.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.</li> <li><strong>Reverse Sensing System with Back-Up Camera:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze with the help of parking sensors and a clear view of whats behind you.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides enhanced traction and control in various weather conditions, giving you peace of mind on every drive.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 Ford Escape

97,131 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14005773

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,131KM
VIN 1FMCU9H9XNUB03026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Key West Ford! This sleek SUV boasts a comfortable interior and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident ride, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Escape SEL has 97131KM on the odometer.


This Escape SEL is packed with features to keep you connected, comfortable, and safe. From its advanced safety technologies to its convenient amenities, this SUV is designed to make every journey enjoyable. Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic vehicle!


Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Escape SEL stand out:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, and Cross-Traffic Alert.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.
  • Reverse Sensing System with Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze with the help of parking sensors and a clear view of what's behind you.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Provides enhanced traction and control in various weather conditions, giving you peace of mind on every drive.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
59.8 L Fuel Tank
3.81 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Ford Escape