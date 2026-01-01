$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Key West Ford! This sleek SUV boasts a comfortable interior and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident ride, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Escape SEL has 97131KM on the odometer.
This Escape SEL is packed with features to keep you connected, comfortable, and safe. From its advanced safety technologies to its convenient amenities, this SUV is designed to make every journey enjoyable. Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic vehicle!
Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Escape SEL stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, and Cross-Traffic Alert.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.
- Reverse Sensing System with Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze with the help of parking sensors and a clear view of what's behind you.
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides enhanced traction and control in various weather conditions, giving you peace of mind on every drive.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-520-3055