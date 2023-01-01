$57,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Cargo Van
2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Cargo Van
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$57,900
+ taxes & licensing
90KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 232961
- Mileage 90 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
135" WB, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Key West Ford
2021 Ford Explorer ST 4WD Street Pack Premium Tech Pkg Sunroof Leather 53,219 KM $58,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 52,830 KM $46,800 + tax & lic
Email Key West Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$57,900
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris